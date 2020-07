Two crews are on the scene of a hazard reduction burn at Turkey Beach Road.

IF YOU smell or see smoke in the Turkey Beach area, don’t fear the worst, it is just from a hazard reduction burn.

A Central Queensland Fire Communications spokeswoman said the hazard reduction burn, being conducted in bushland on Turkey Beach Road, started at 10am.

The spokeswoman said two fire tankers were on the scene and the burn is expected to go for the next few hours.