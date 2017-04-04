Two crashes, five minutes: Elderly drivers hit West Gladstone

BACK UP: A fire fighter surveys the scene at Fisher St, West Gladstone.

GLADSTONE'S emergency services were kept busy this morning with two car crashes occurring within five minutes of each other at West Gladstone.

Both incidents involved elderly female drivers.

The first crash took place on Fisher St just before 9am when a driver backed into a parked car, causing significant damage to the stationary vehicle.

"It appears an elderly driver has hit a parked vehicle," Sergeant Kieran Barton said.

"We're still investigating that one at the moment."

He said ambulance officers were "taking a quick look over" the driver's condition on the scene.

"I think she's suffering from a bit of shock but no decent injuries which is good," he said.

Sergeant Barton said the second crash occurred only about five minutes later, just a few roads over.

DAMAGE: Fire fighters check over a vehicle involved in the crash at the corner of Far St and Charles St. Paul Braven

A white utility was travelling north down Charles St when a black SUV travelling east on Far St failed to stop at the intersection's stop sign, and the two vehicles collided.

The black SUV was also driven by an elderly woman.

There was significant damage to the front of both vehicles.

"(The SUV) hasn't seen the other vehicle and it's collided," Sergeant Barton said.

"Thankfully no injuries again which is great, but it's a bit harrowing having two in a row in similar areas with two elderly drivers," he said.

Station officer Simon Pearson from the Gladstone fire station was on the scene at the first incident when his crew received a call to head straight to the second.

He said the intersection at Charles St and Far St, just 300 metres from the fire station, was briefly closed as fire fighters hosed radiator coolant off the road.

"(It) just gets a bit slippery, so we hosed it off the road in the interest of public safety," he said.