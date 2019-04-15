Menu
News

Two children missing for more than a week

Hannah Busch
by
15th Apr 2019 6:38 PM

TWO children have been missing for more than a week and may be in the company of a woman known to them. 

A Queensland Police statement urged the public to look out for the boy 11, and the girl, 13. 

They were last seen at a Garrick St home on April 7 about 10pm. 

"It is believed the children are possibly in the company of a woman (pictured) who is known to them," the statement said. 

"The 11-year-old boy is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and hazel eyes.

"The 13-year-old girl is described as 140cm tall, slim build, olive skin, brown hair and eyes.

"Anyone who may have seen the children or has any information in relation to their current whereabouts is urged to contact police."

QPS said police and family held concerns for both children as they have autism and intellectual impairments.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 11-year-old-boy and 13-year-old girl missing from Gympie.
