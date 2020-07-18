Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
News

Two children critical after near drowning

by David Barwell
18th Jul 2020 5:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV
Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning

The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

More Stories

children killed drowning editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

        premium_icon Teen thief armed with box cutter just misses prison sentence

        Crime The boy was warned if he had been an adult the sentence would have been more serious.

        Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

        premium_icon Gladstone Gladiators return to pool after Covid hiatus

        Sport AFTER 17 weeks out of the pool, Gladstone Gladiators can finally return to the...

        Old Boyne Valley post office burns to the ground

        premium_icon Old Boyne Valley post office burns to the ground

        News Emergency services were called to a private residence in Nargoorin after multiple...

        NAME AND SHAME: 10 people caught drink driving in region

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 10 people caught drink driving in region

        News Police reveal details of drivers busted drink driving