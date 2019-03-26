Children’s car-roof tantrum caught on video

Two children caught jumping on car at Gold Coast shopping centre in Helensvale

TWO children have been caught jumping on a car as security watched on at a busy Gold Coast shopping centre car park.

In the footage, filmed by Janine Clelland, one female child can be seen on the roof of the car yelling expletives before sliding down the windscreen and stomping on the bonnet.

The child then yells other slurs including "faggot." She then jumps off the car and runs out of shot.

One of the girls jumps on the car. Picture: supplied



In a second video, another female child can be seen on top of the car as well.

One of the children, both aged under 10, begins to dance, which is mimicked by a man watching.

In both videos security from Westfield Helensvale Shopping Centre watch on as the girls cause a scene.

The two children on top of the car. Picture: supplied

Ms Clelland told the Bulletin the children had also spat on security and damaged the car.

"Apparently these girls were foster care kids and rebelling against something," she said.

"We didn't see it start, we just saw these girls jumping on the roof and bonnet of the carer's car. They were swearing and spitting at security and other people in the car park.

"Police came and it stopped when they put them in the back of the car. Police then spoke to the carer, and was still there when we left."

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident but no complaint was made.

The children were dropped back at their carer's address later on.