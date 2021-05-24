Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Two charged over stabbing death of woman, 29

by Nilsson Jones
24th May 2021 5:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Two people have been charged over the alleged murder of a 29-year-old woman near Townsville on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Kayla Golding, was allegedly stabbed in the neck at a private residence on Riverway Drive, Condon, about 7.20pm.

She was treated at the scene before being transported to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

 

Kayla Golding was fatally stabbed.
Kayla Golding was fatally stabbed.

 

A 39-year-old man surrendered himself to police about 1.30pm on Sunday.

Detectives then conducted a search of a West End property before taking a 29-year-old woman into custody about 4.30pm.

The 29-year-old Condon woman has since been charged with murder, while the 39-year-old Townsville man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both were denied police bail and will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on Monday.

It is believed they were known to the 29-year-old woman.

 

The scene of the stabbing at a unit complex on Riverway Drive, Condon. Picture: Evan Morgan
The scene of the stabbing at a unit complex on Riverway Drive, Condon. Picture: Evan Morgan

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Two charged over stabbing death of woman, 29

More Stories

Show More
court crime stabbing death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letter to the editor: A fare deal

        Premium Content Letter to the editor: A fare deal

        Opinion “Who dares to challenge this unethical TransLink, State Government policy?”

        Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

        Premium Content Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

        Weather The Gladstone region is forecast to enjoy a glorious week as autumn winds up and...

        Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after highway crash

        Premium Content Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after highway crash

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being freed from her vehicle following...

        Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

        Premium Content Gladstone Airport installs ‘Australian-first’ tech

        News “This brings technology not offered anywhere else in Gladstone.”