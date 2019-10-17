Menu
CHARGED: Two men have been charged for allegedly breaking into a Gladstone motorbike business.
News

Two charged for alleged motorbike store break-in

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
TWO men have been charged for allegedly breaking into a motorbike store and stealing two bikes worth $20,000.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said police conducted four search warrants at a Toolooa address where they located two motorbikes and a quantity of marijuana and a bong.

Aaron James Lydiard, 42, was charged with enter premises and commit an indictable offence, two counts of possess dangerous drugs, possess drug utensil, possess item used on commission of a drug crime, unlicensed driving, two counts of failure to appear and breach of bail.

His case was adjourned until December 13.

Simon Otto Norling, 34, was charged with enter premises and commit an indictable offence and three counts of failure to comply with reporting obligations. His case was adjourned to December 6.

enter premises and commit indictable offence gladstone courts motorbike theft
Gladstone Observer

