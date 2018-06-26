Two cats wash up dead in cage at family's fishing spot

Out and About at the Calliope River.

GLADSTONE mother Lhiana Kennedy was horrified when she and her two-year-old daughter found two dead cats washed up in a cage in the Calliope River on the weekend.

What was meant to be a family fun day out fishing turned ugly when the family were faced with an upsetting scene.

While the council has removed the cats, Ms Kennedy said she initially tried to move the cage but was too scared.

"I was too scared to get really close and move it," she said.

"I would have done it myself and buried them but because they were dead I was too scared to touch them.

"My daughter knew that there were cats in there but hopefully didn't understand that they were intentionally killed.

"It's such a horrible sight to see and I would never wish this on any animal."

RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said her team was alerted to the incident but couldn't identify the deceased animals.

"It's very disappointing to see this after what happened with the burns on the Calliope dog," Ms Allison said.

"It's true we have a feral cat issue but we are a civilised community and don't need to go around unethically killing animals like this.

"We have the resources to properly and humanely put down feral cats.

"Call the RSPCA or take it to the pound. There is no excuse for acting like this."

Ms Allison urged residents to microchip their pets.