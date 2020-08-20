Two cars on fire at West Gladstone unit complex

POLICE are investigating a suspicious car fire in West Gladstone last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews arrived on Side Street at 9.45pm after reports a parked car was on fire.

She said the fire was extinguished within four minutes and a second vehicle next to it was exposed to heat damage.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle on fire was a Holden Commodore ute which set fire to a Toyota Yaris parked next to it.

It is understood the vehicle was parked in a private unit car park.

He said no one has been charged and police were investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.