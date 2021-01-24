Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Two cars collide on diversion route around Bakers Creek

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
24th Jan 2021 4:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two cars have collided on a diverted traffic route after the Bruce Highway remains closed as a result of a truck crash earlier this morning.

Initial reports suggest the two cars collided on Stockroute Rd and Walkerston Homebush Rd at Palmyra about 5pm.

Bruce Highway traffic, both north and southbound, were being diverted down Walkerston Homebush Rd after a truck crash closed the main route at Bakers Creek.

Multiple police crews are on scene with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units en route.

It is understood one of the vehicles became airborne in the collision, and two people were in one of the cars.

The front-end of a a LandCruiser ute was damaged and the vehicle came to rest on a retaining wire on a power pole.

Three people were taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

One person was reportedly conscious and inside the second vehicle.

An off-duty doctor and paramedic were believed to be among the first on scene.

The intersecting roads remain open but under police direction.

bruce highway mackay traffic mackay traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Town of 1770 – Covid delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty?

        Premium Content Town of 1770 – Covid delivers ‘paradise’ a bounty?

        News “The town has become swamped with visitors who have now bothered to take the time to show up.”

        UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

        Premium Content UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

        News Police held concerns for the welfare of Kerrie Hayes.

        RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

        Premium Content RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

        News Greg “Haro” Harris had a proud history of standing up and fighting for what was...

        VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s hottest red head?

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Who is Gladstone’s hottest red head?

        News Vote who you think is Gladstone’s best looking red head. Poll closes 12pm Tuesday.