Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NO MAJOR INJURIES: A black sedan has been severely damaged in a two car crash behind Hungry Jack's at West Gladstone.
NO MAJOR INJURIES: A black sedan has been severely damaged in a two car crash behind Hungry Jack's at West Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe
News

Two car smash up behind popular Gladstone restaurant

Hannah Sbeghen
Andrew Thorpe
by and
20th Apr 2018 12:37 PM

TWO-VEHICLES have crashed at the intersection on Blain Drive in West Gladstone this morning.

The crash between a black Honda sedan and white van happened around 11.30am behind Hungry Jack's. 

Queensland Ambulance are on scene and are assessing the drivers.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said there were no major injuries. 

It is believed the black Honda sedan hit the curb when attempting to turn left at the end of Blain Drive and is badly damaged.

Blain Drive remains open to traffic.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Related Items

gladstone roads gladstone traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Missing CQ pilot found dead in wreckage

    BREAKING: Missing CQ pilot found dead in wreckage

    Breaking A JET and ten rescue helicopters will continue the desperate search for a 78-year-old pilot and a gyrocopter on Friday.

    Indie-rock band to make some "Magick" in Gladstone

    Indie-rock band to make some "Magick" in Gladstone

    News The Preatures announce massive Aussie tour.

    REVEALED: How Gladstone will handle recycling woes

    REVEALED: How Gladstone will handle recycling woes

    Council News 'It is likely that there will be future effects'

    Ratepayers may never know NRL cost

    Ratepayers may never know NRL cost

    News Council's hands tied when it comes to revealing NRL cost.

    Local Partners