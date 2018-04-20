Two car smash up behind popular Gladstone restaurant

NO MAJOR INJURIES: A black sedan has been severely damaged in a two car crash behind Hungry Jack's at West Gladstone.

NO MAJOR INJURIES: A black sedan has been severely damaged in a two car crash behind Hungry Jack's at West Gladstone. Andrew Thorpe

TWO-VEHICLES have crashed at the intersection on Blain Drive in West Gladstone this morning.

The crash between a black Honda sedan and white van happened around 11.30am behind Hungry Jack's.

Queensland Ambulance are on scene and are assessing the drivers.

A spokesman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said there were no major injuries.

It is believed the black Honda sedan hit the curb when attempting to turn left at the end of Blain Drive and is badly damaged.

Blain Drive remains open to traffic.