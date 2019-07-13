Menu
CRASHES: Paramedics have attended two crashes in less than four hours.
News

Two car crashes in less than four hours

liana walker
by
13th Jul 2019 8:49 AM
EMERGENCY services have attended two crashes in the Gladstone region this morning within four hours of each other leaving one person in hospital.

The first crash occurred at 4.32am in Glen Eden when a single vehicle rolled over on Dean St.

A woman sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

At 8.07am emergency services were called to the Awoonga Dam turn off on the Bruce Highway where a car hit a tree in Benaraby.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene however the man was out and walking and did not require transportation to hospital.

car crash car roll over gladstone single vehicle rollover
Gladstone Observer

