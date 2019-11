Paramedics have responded to a crash on the Dawson Highway.

UPDATE 6PM:

It is understood one passenger was transported to Gladstone Hospital.

Earlier:

EMERGENCY services are on scene at the Dawson Highway where two cars have crashed.

Police and ambulance were called to the highway in Clinton at 3.40pm this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the cars were off the road and not causing a hazard.

She said a passenger had sustained minor injuries.

