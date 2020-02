Two car crash in Tannum Sands this morning.

TWO cars have crashed near Tannum Sands State High School this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesman said emergency services were called to Coronation Dr, Tannum Sands at 8.12am.

He said both cars were in "bad condition" and appear to be "written off."

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said two patients were treated at the scene however only had minor injuries and did not need to be taken to hospital.