EMERGENCY services have attended a two car crash in New Auckland last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to Beak St and Cockatoo Dr just before at 5.57pm where they assessed two patients.

Both patients declined to be taken to hospital.

Firefighters and police were also called to the scene.