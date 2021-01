Emergency Services where called to a two car crash in South Gladstone. Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

9AM: Emergency services have attended a two car crash at a petrol station in South Gladstone on Thursday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the low speed crash outside a service station on Toolooa St at 8.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were treating two patients for minor injuries.

More to come