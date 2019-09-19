Menu
BURN: QFES attended two campfires overnight during a fire ban.
Two campfires lit during ban

liana walker
liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Sep 2019 8:16 AM
FIREFIGHTERS were called to two campfires that were lit at the Calliope campgrounds yesterday while a fire ban was in place.

Two crews were called to the Old Bruce Highway, Calliope, just after 6pm, with one campfire apparent when they arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a second campfire burning on the northern side of the Calliope River.

Both fires were extinguished and campers were notified of the fire ban.

A fire ban remains in place for the Gladstone region until midnight tomorrow.

