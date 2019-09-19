Two campfires lit during ban
FIREFIGHTERS were called to two campfires that were lit at the Calliope campgrounds yesterday while a fire ban was in place.
Two crews were called to the Old Bruce Highway, Calliope, just after 6pm, with one campfire apparent when they arrived.
Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a second campfire burning on the northern side of the Calliope River.
Both fires were extinguished and campers were notified of the fire ban.
A fire ban remains in place for the Gladstone region until midnight tomorrow.