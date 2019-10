Kim Dawn Mcrae didn’t seem to fool police or a magistrate about her drug use.

Kim Dawn Mcrae didn’t seem to fool police or a magistrate about her drug use.

TWO drink drivers pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week.

Warwick Jason Austin, 48 returned a reading of .165 per cent when intercepted on Chapman Drive.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Leon Cole Riley, 18 returned a reading of .04 per cent when he was intercepted on Tannum Sands Rd.

The P-plater was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.