Queensland Rural Fire Service crews have attended blazes at Wurdong Heights and Colosseum on October 30. FILE PHOTO.
News

Two blazes break out in the Gladstone region

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 4:30 PM
TWO bushfires have broken out in the Gladstone region today at Wurdong Heights and Colosseum.

The blaze at 38 McCarthy Road, Wurdong Heights, was reported to the Rural Fire Service just before 12.45pm.

This is the last update about the Wurdong Heights fire, which was issued at 2.55pm.

An identical update to the one below was also issued for the fire at 63 Logan Road, Colosseum at 3.22pm.

Fires have broken out today at Wurdong Heights and Colosseum according to the Queensland Rural Fire Service.
“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” the Rural Fire Service posted on its website.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

“If you believe your property is under threat, you should call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

To keep up to date with all the information about fires in the Gladstone region visit the Queensland Rural Fire Service current bushfires page.

Gladstone Observer

