Two attacked in Tannum taser assault

Ryan James Ward, 27, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to eight charges including two counts of common assault and possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said the worst of Ward’s offending occurred on November 1 2020, around 6.30pm.

She said at the time both of Ward’s victims were at the Tannum Sands Hotel, one in his car and one inside at the public bar.

Sergeant Hoskins said while one victim waited in his car, Ward pulled up next to him in his black Holden Commodore sedan.

She demanded to know where the victim’s brother was so the victim rung his brother and told him Ward was out the front looking for him.

During that time, Ward has threatened to smash the victim’s face in.

Ward then walked past the victim’s door holding a taser and asked him ‘Have you been tasered before?’

Ward then swung the taser probes towards the victim and ignited the electrical arc.

Sergeant Hoskins said Ward missed his target but struck his victim with his hand.

She said the victim retreated out of fear of being tasered and climbed into the passenger seat of his car.

After the offence against his brother, the other victim has returned to the pub and approached Ward.

Ward walked to the Coles carpark with his second victim following and while in the carpark Ward flashed the taser again then ran towards the victim.

He struck the left side of his victim’s back, which caused a painful sting that made his victim jerk away.

The court heard Ward then left the scene, however, police executed a search warrant two days later on his address in New Auckland, Gladstone.

While there they found the taser which linked Ward to the incident and police questioned him on his motive for the attack.

Ward told police he wanted to go and sort out issues with the victims, however, could offer no reasonable excuse for assaulting his victims.

Acting Magistrate Paul Byrne sentenced Ward to 18 months probation and convictions recorded.