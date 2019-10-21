Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland police
Queensland police
News

Two at large after armed hold up in North Rockhampton

Jack Evans
21st Oct 2019 8:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two men are on the run today after an armed hold up at the Foodworks store on Richardson Rd in North Rockhampton.

A Queensland police spokesperson said two men, ages unknown, entered the store demanding cash while wielding at least one "large knife" at around 9pm last night.

Queensland police also said the men had covered their faces and are yet to be identified.

Nobody was physically injured during the incident.

Rockhampton police are expected to issue further information later today.

armed robbery foodworks large knife north rockhampton queensland police shopping centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Baby number two deja vu for mum

    premium_icon Baby number two deja vu for mum

    News Baby Archie’s birth was unique in the exact same way as his older brother.

    Not your average fishing festival

    premium_icon Not your average fishing festival

    News Catching the biggest fish wasn’t the only aim at this weekend’s fishing...

    Isolated showers and gusty winds

    premium_icon Isolated showers and gusty winds

    News Northerly winds to bring warmer temperatures across region without much chance of...

    How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

    premium_icon How a lack of vending machines inspired a donation

    News IT started with a 24-hour lab with no vending machine — now the students at CQU...