The two men who allegedly robbed a Maryborough service station while armed with a machete. Police will also allege they were behind a crime spree throughout the region.
Two arrested over alleged armed robbery, crime spree

Christian Berechree
23rd Jul 2020 3:06 PM
TWO men from Hervey Bay have been arrested over an alleged armed robbery in Maryborough, as well as a string of property crimes spanning a fortnight.

Senior sergeant Mick Polit confirmed Hervey Bay police had arrested two men, 18 and 19, who allegedly used a machete to rob the Caltex service station in Maryborough North, about 1.45am today.

Police will allege they stole about $400 in cash, as well as cigarettes.

Also this morning, the men allegedly smashed windows at a Liquor Legend store in Rainbow Beach and stole a large amount of alcohol.

Police this morning searched a Hibiscus St, Urangan address where they allege stolen property was found.

The men were not at the address and were found at a Beach Rd, Pialba address, following information from members of the public.

They were taken into custody.

The men are currently at Hervey Bay Police Station, being charged with multiple offences, including armed robbery.

They will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police will allege the men were also behind a crime spree in which multiple Fraser Coast businesses were targeted.

Snr Sgt Polit said they will allege the men were behind the following crimes:

  • July 8: Break and enter at Burrum Heads United Petroleum
  • July 8: Break and enter at BP, Hervey Bay Airport
  • On or around July 17: Car theft from Liuzzi St business
  • July 17: Break and enter at Craignish Country Club
  • July 17: Break and enter at IGA River Heads
  • July 20: Break and enter at Fraser Coast Anglican College
  • On or around July 20: Break-in at Miners Arms Hotel, Torbanlea, and Torbanlea bakery
  • July 23: Armed robbery at Maryborough North Caltex
  • July 23: Break and enter at Liquor Legends, Rainbow Beach
  • July 23: Evade police

Police are still looking for a third suspect.

