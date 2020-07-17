Menu
Alan (Jon Cryer, left), and Berta (Conchata Ferrell, right). Picture: Getty
TV

Two and a Half Men star ‘on a respirator’

by Nick Bond
17th Jul 2020 10:20 AM

Two and a Half Men star Conchata Ferrell is fighting for her life on a respirator after suffering a heart attack.

Ferrell, 77, played the housekeeper Berta on the hit sitcom Two and a Half Men from 2003 to 2015.

Her husband Arnie Anderson told TMZ she was recently moved to a long-term facility after spending four weeks in intensive care.

Jon Cryer, left and Conchata Ferrell, right, in Two and a Half Men. Picture: Getty
He said Ferrell suffered a heart attack earlier this year shortly after she was hospitalised for a kidney infection, and hasn't been able to speak or communicate.

"It's going to be a while before there's any recovery," he said. "It's all neurological. There's nothing we can do to speed it up the process. We are hoping for the best."

Her husband also said that, due to coronavirus guidelines at the hospital, he has been unable to visit her.

 

Ferrell in Two and a Half Men. Picture: Getty
And in April 2019. Picture: Walter McBride/FilmMagic
Ferrell has been a prolific TV and film actor since the 1970s, but is best known to most audiences for her memorable role as Berta in Two and a Half Men. She earned two Emmy nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in the hit sitcom. Earlier, she received an Emmy nomination in 1992 for her work on the acclaimed '90s crime drama L.A. Law. On the big screen, she's appeared in films including Network, Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich and Mr Deeds.

