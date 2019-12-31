Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have one crew on scene responded to a bushfire burning at Kilkivan.
Two accidents in two hours: Gas bottle, hay truck on fire

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Dec 2019 9:23 AM
FIRE crews were kept busy in the region as two fire-related incidents happened in the space of two hours late yesterday.

A hay truck caught on fire in Alberta yesterday afternoon.

Three fire and emergency services were called to Denby and Alberta Rds at 5.20pm where the truck was “fully involved”.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was controlled pretty quickly but there was “significant damage” to the truck.

“Crews had to cut the hay ties to completely extinguish the fire inside the hay bales,” she said.

She said the fire was completely extinguished by 8pm.

No one was injured.

Meanwhile a gas bottle was on fire at Tannum Sands last night.

Two crews attended the scene on Cremorne Drive at 7pm where a gas bottle was “alight” on arrival.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was extinguished in 15 minutes, and crews remained on scene until gas levels returned to normal.

