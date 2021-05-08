Twin scandals for real estate agency

On the day sexual harassment allegations were exposed at a Ray White outlet, the agency found itself in new drama after a staffer was targeted on social media.

On Wednesday, the day the sexual harassment allegations were exposed, an executive assistant at the agency, Sachi Wootton, was targeted in a bitter personal attack on Facebook.

Daniel Wootton, a Bondi fitness trainer, launched a ferocious attack on his wife and partner of 13 years, an EA at Ray White Double Bay.

Fitness trainer Daniel Wootton’s Facebook profile picture.

"(BROKEN HEART EMOJI) Who knew what the woman in these photos was capable of hiding?" he wrote in a public post. "I must admit she did a pretty convincing job … She completely had me fooled for the last 13 years that's for sure."

Wootton's post, penned while he was "feeling gutted", attracted 77 comments (only one of whom questioned the wisdom of publicly shaming his wife) within 24 hours. It remained online until Friday.

On Thursday, Wootton posted an explanation.

"I did a post yesterday that could easily be misconceived as wanting attention or sympathy from others. The post was for myself. To create an environment that would be so uncomfortable for me to return to that I have no choice but to move on & not look back. If you want to take the island, then burn the f#cking boats! (FIRE EMOJI)," Wootton wrote, the combative words at odds with his profile picture of him sitting Zen-like on a yoga mat.

Sachi Wootton is the EA of the well-connected Elliott Placks, Ray White Double Bay agency managing director.

Placks happens to be the husband of Lauren Placks, daughter of Barry Smorgon, current chairman of Maccabi Australia and scion of one of the nation's richest families. The Smorgons made their fortune in wholesale meat, paper, packaging and steel.

Of course, there is no suggestion that Placks has anything to do with the Wottons' very public bust-up.

While it seems fair to assume the couple has separated, neither Sachi nor Daniel were returning calls last week. Ray White general manager Sarah Bester maintained there was no connection between the two matters that by week's end had become the talk of eastern suburbs' real estate circles.

Meanwhile, the agent at the centre of the sexual harassment allegations remains on leave from the agency while the company conducts an external investigation.

The alleged victim left Ray White Double Bay and is working at another real estate agency.

