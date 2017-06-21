Twin-engine boost for rural fire brigades

BUSHFIRES BEWARE: Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan officially hands over the two dual cab Isuzu Medium Attack Appliances to rural fire brigade volunteers.

RURAL Fire Service volunteers from the Mount Larcom and Mount Maurice rural fire brigades have received a welcome boost to their bushfire fighting capabilities.

Police, Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan paid the volunteers a visit yesterday morning to officially hand over two new fire-fighting vehicles, each worth $200,000.

The boost is part of the $30.1 million Accelerated Rural Fire Service Fleet Program announced in the State Budget last week.

"Volunteers from the Mount Larcom and Mount Maurice rural fire brigades ... take time away from family, friends and work to help those in need, so it's essential to ensure they have the best equipment available to them,” Mr Ryan said.

The appliance going to the Mount Maurice brigade will replace an existing vehicle, while the Mount Larcom brigade will now have two vehicles ready.

"It's fantastic,” Mount Larcom first officer Trevor Rowe said.

"Now that we've got the twin cab we can get five or six people out to a fire, rather than just three.”

The vehicle has already been put to use, with fire fighters managing to save a building from a grass fire at Ambrose on Sunday.