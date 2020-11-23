Menu
Australia's Court System
Crime

Twerking teen arrested for Maccas disturbance

Sam Turner
23rd Nov 2020 9:11 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
A young Dalby woman will face court after she allegedly twerked so much at McDonald's the police were called.

Dalby police senior constable Brad Davidson said police were called to the fast food establishment about 12.30am on November 20 in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege the 18-year-old was repeatedly twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling around McDonald's.

"She was asked to leave by staff numerous times and she refused," he said.

"She's then continued to (allegedly) twerk, and then grabbed a mop and began mopping the floor."

The young woman allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right as police entered the premises.

Senior constable Davidson said the 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public restroom, before she was arrested.

The 18-year-old was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15.

dalby magistrates court dalby police mcdonalds

