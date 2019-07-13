Tweed murder series being pitched to Netflix

A BRISBANE-BASED author who sets his murder mystery novels in the Tweed is set to have his books pitched to video streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Greg Reed, who writes under the pen name CT Mitchell, started writing in March 2015, and since then has released more than 30 short reads on Amazon.

His work includes the fast-paced Detective Jack Creed series and a cosy mystery series about an amateur sleuth who is constantly outsmarting a detective.

Every story is set within the Tweed, with many murders taking place around Cabarita Beach.

Mr Reed, who was married on Cabarita Beach while living in the Tweed, said he was inspired to set his books in the area due to his close association with it.

"My books feature people living in the Northern Rivers from Tweed Heads, to Pottsville, Bangalow and Lismore," he said.

"Cabarita is the central location in my books and there have been a few nasty murders down there, particularly around the beach, in one of the books a bloke is bludgeoned to death at Cabba Hill."

Greg Reed at Cabarita Beach with his popular book Murder Secret. Scott Powick

While Mr Reed has been unsuccessful so far in having his books stocked by stores in the Tweed, that hasn't stopped the popularity of his novels rising to the top of the Amazon charts.

He also has book deals both nationally and internationally, and Bookface at Pacific Fair stocks his novels, while Angus and Robertson sell the books online.

Overseas, the books are distributed across India, while one Waterstones store in London has even sold out of the books on occasion.

Mr Reed's successful book Murder Secret, which is about a serial killer who murders five people in Cabarita, was entered into the Queensland Writers Centre's Adaptable program, which aims to adapt more Australian books to the big screen with the help of Screen Queensland.

His novel was among 25 books shortlisted from 350 entries.

Now, film producers are shopping Mr Reed's books around the market in Hollywood, pitching it to the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix.

"In a short period of time I've had some really good things happen. I've had good publicity and done a lot of public speaking - it has been very exciting," Mr Reed said.

"I've met with film producers and one of them has taken the book to market in the US, but that process can take three years to finalise."

To find out more about Mr Reed's books visit his website.