TV sweethearts’ shock breakup

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have broken up after almost two years of dating.

Rumours of their split began swirling around the recent San Diego Comic-Con when Reinhart, 22, and Sprouse, 26, didn't pose for any couple photos on any of the carpets.

Reinhart and Sprouse at this year’s Comic-Con. Picture: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

During Entertainment Weekly's closing night bash, Sprouse was floating around the party, chain-smoking cigarettes and talking to everyone, while Reinhart stayed close and laid low with their Riverdale co-stars.

According to US Weekly, which first reported the news, Sprouse was overheard at the event confirming the breakup.

And a source told E! News on Monday, "Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer. The two are not living together this season."

Reinhart and Sprouse were first linked at the same Comic-Con party two years ago when they were spotted kissing.

They remained coy about their relationship until May 2018 when they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

In August 2018, Reinhart posted an Instagram photo, wishing Sprouse a happy birthday.

"It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I'm so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure," she wrote alongside a photo of him. "Happy birthday, my love."

The last time the pair were photographed together was at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission