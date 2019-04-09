TV star goes public with pay dispute

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies refuses to return as Alicia Florrick on the show's spin-off, The Good Fight, alleging US TV network CBS won't pay her what she's worth.

"CBS wouldn't pay me," Margulies, 52, told Deadline on Sunday. The Emmy-winning actress was reportedly offered a guest star rate for the show, which she found insulting because she was the lead role in the original show.

"I'm not a guest star; I started the whole thing with The Good Wife," she said. "I wanted to be paid my worth and stand up for equal pay. If Jon Hamm came back for a Mad Men spin-off or Kiefer Sutherland wanted to do a 24 spin-off, they would be paid."

Julianna Margulies (left) in The Good Wife.

It was particularly disappointing for Margulies, she says, because she bonded so much with Florrick's character during her tenure on the CBS hit.

"I think about her all the time," she told Deadline in February. "I think about how she would answer a question. I could be in the middle of a conversation and I wonder, 'How would Alicia answer this?' She's just so much smarter than me. I do think about her. I miss her, and I love her."

That same month, show creator Robert King said they were considering bringing Margulies back for a three-episode arc.

"We thought maybe about making a big episode where she would be at the resistance, Diane (Christine Baranski) and her face each other, but that would be the end of the story. It felt like an asterisk," King said.

Christine Baranski (right) stars in spin-off The Good Fight.

Though Margulies reportedly praised the storytelling and her one-time castmates of the show, she's now unequivocally ruled out ever returning to the character.

"To be perfectly honest, I was shocked. I was more surprised than hurt," she said. "I thought, what are you worth? If you are worthless, if you are not valued for your work, then what's the point?"

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission