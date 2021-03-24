Menu
George Segal dies aged 87 following heart surgery
TV

by Bella Fowler
24th Mar 2021 11:29 AM

US actor George Segal, known for Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs, has sadly passed away at the age of 87.

The news was confirmed by the star's wife today, who revealed he passed due to complications from bypass surgery.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," Sonia Segal shared in a statement via Deadline.

Segal has starred as Albert "Pop" Solomon on The Goldbergs for the past eight years, and was also known for his role as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on Just Shoot Me!

His movie credits include Fun with Dick and Jane, Look Who's Talking, and A Touch of Class, as well as 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

The last episode of the 1980s family comedy The Goldbergs filmed before his death is set to air April 7. The series is expected to pay tribute to Segal on air.

More to come

Originally published as TV star dies after heart surgery

