TV signal wiped out across region

RESIDENTS across Rockhampton, the Capricorn Coast and Gladstone are reporting having lost television signal this evening.

The free to air outage began spreading across the district from 7.20pm with more and more residents losing reception.

The outage also appears to be impacting Foxtel services.

It is unknown what has caused the outage.

Popular tech outage tracker website Down Detector is reporting major issues with Nine across Queensland.

Meanwhile local business Yeppoon Antennas has posted to Facebook reporting that the transmission from the Mt Hopeful tower and Meikleville Hill are out.

"This means Yeppoon and surrounding areas will be without TV service. All channels will display "NO SIGNAL" until they begin transmission again," the post read.