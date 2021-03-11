Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

TV presenter crushed live on air

by James Matthey
11th Mar 2021 8:01 AM

 

A TV host has miraculously escaped uninjured after being crushed by a falling set piece live on air.

ESPN Colombia host Carlos Orduz was sitting on a seven-person panel discussing a football match when a piece of the set came tumbling down and crushed him against the desk.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

Shocking footage of the incident circulated quickly on social media as fears were raised for his safety.

Cameras captured the horror moment Orduz was hit, before quickly switching back to the main presenter, who looked on in stunned silence for several seconds before continuing with the broadcast.

Thankfully, Orduz took to social media after the incident to let viewers concerned about his wellbeing know he was unharmed.

"To those who wrote to me and greeted me about the accident last night, I must tell you that I am fine, thank God," he said on Twitter.

"After the medical check-up, the respective examinations, any issue was ruled out, only a bruise and a blow to the nose (no fracture). Greetings and thanks."

Orduz (far left) never saw it coming.
Orduz (far left) never saw it coming.

 

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

Originally published as TV presenter crushed live on air

More Stories

Show More
accident editors picks live on air mishap tv presenter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Feature regional trail ride returns for 2021

        Premium Content Feature regional trail ride returns for 2021

        News “Everyone knows everyone somehow and we all enjoy what we do.”

        Gladstone police chasing man who jumped fences, railway

        Premium Content Gladstone police chasing man who jumped fences, railway

        News Several police are pursuing a man around Central Gladstone who has jumped into...

        Legally Blonde musical hailed as a great success

        Premium Content Legally Blonde musical hailed as a great success

        Art & Theatre “I don’t know anyone who didn’t come out of there smiling.”

        Babies, pregnant mothers at risk from discoloured CQ water

        Premium Content Babies, pregnant mothers at risk from discoloured CQ water

        News Manganese discoloured water is common in the region, says CQ University doctor.