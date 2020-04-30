Menu
Offbeat

TV host busted ‘cheating’ live on air

by Tom Michael
30th Apr 2020 10:23 AM

 

WARNING: Nudity.

A Spanish news anchor was "caught cheating" on his Big Brother star girlfriend when a semi-naked woman walked through his live video call.

Alfonso Merlos was speaking to a host on the Estado de Alarma channel on YouTube when the incident occurred.

As he talks, a partially clothed women walks by in the far background without him noticing.

That’s a fairly major ‘WHOOPS!’
But eagle-eyed viewers spotted her - and spotted that she wasn't his girlfriend, former Big Brother star Marta López.

She was later identified as fellow journalist Alexia Rivas, according to 20 Minutos.

Alexia Rivas.
Telemadrid and Trece presenter Merlos remained silent for days despite a media storm and a whirlwind of accusations of cheating.

'CHEAT' CLAIMS

Eventually he appeared to apologise to his now ex-girlfriend for any hurt caused, during an appearance on The Ana Rosa Show.

He said: "If you think that my attitude has not been correct or that there are things that I have not done well, I have no problem asking for forgiveness, although my goal was not to harm someone else."

But he insisted he and Lopez were no longer together at the time of the video.

Marta López and Alfonso Merlos.
And Rivas reportedly said she has been seeing the presenter for several weeks.

She told Socialité: "I didn't get into a relationship, he told me he was single. We have been (seeing each other) three weeks."

But in a further twist, Lopez insisted the couple were together at the time, branding the whole saga "unpleasant" and "shameful".

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as TV host busted 'cheating' live on air

