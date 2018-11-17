Turtles returning to Tannum Sands

TURTLES TRACKS: evidence of turtles returning to nest on Tannum Main Beach.

TURTLES TRACKS: evidence of turtles returning to nest on Tannum Main Beach. Jodi Jones

WILDLIFE carer Jodi Jones was called when turtle tracks were found at Tannum Main Beach on the weekend.

"The tracks were right in front of the surf club,” she said.

"For two consecutive years we've had a nest there.

"There's a lot of science around where, how and why turtles nest and it's quite interesting they've chosen that space.”

Ms Jones said we were lucky to be sharing our beaches with the turtles but warned people to be cautious.

"They are birthing their babies so we have to be careful about our approach to them,” she said.

"Also flatback turtles are very bitey animals. Their beaks are hard plated and quite sharp - they will make a mess of you.”

NEST ALERT: The turtle tracks (left) and a makeshift barrier around the potential turtle nest site (right). Jodi Jones

Ms Jones said anyone who saw a turtle coming up the beach or evidence of turtle tracks in the sand should contact the Gladstone Wildlife Care Line on 0427106803 or the RSPCA at 1300ANIMAL.

"We're very keen to get to where they are and get the GPS location and timing of the nests,” Ms Jones said.

"This will give us a better understanding of their habits for the future.

"Also call us if you see a stranded turtle, even if it's dead we can still learn so much from them.”

Ms Jones has been monitoring turtle nesting activity around the area since 2009.

"The first time I saw nesting was at Canoe Point,” she said.

"The flatback is the most common type of turtle at Boyne-Tannum's beaches.

"It goes to show the habitat we're providing is what they're looking for.”

Gregory Bray