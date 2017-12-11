Turtle McTurtle Face, Flinny: No shortage of names for 200kg turtle

FLINNY?: GAWB wants to name this 200kg turtle.

FLINNY?: GAWB wants to name this 200kg turtle. Gladstone Area Water Board

FROM Turtle McTurtle Face to Special T and Magda, there has been no shortage of suggestions to name a 200kg turtle undergoing rehabilitation in Gladstone.

The Gladstone Area Water Board is looking to name the turtle, which is the largest ever captured and weighed in Port Curtis.

The "extra special" green sea turtle has been in rehabilitation at GAWB's Lord St rehabilitation centre since June, and is almost ready to be released.

After receiving more than 70 possible names, GAWB short-listed Flinny, after Matthew Flinders, and Tulua, in honour of the first Aboriginal people of the region.

Residents have one week to vote on GAWB's Facebook page for their preferred name.