Turtle focus on environment day

THE Queensland Trust for Nature is giving people the opportunity to adopt a flatback turtle hatchling in the lead-up to World Environment Day on June 5.

The Adopt a Hatchling campaign is designed to raise awareness and funds to help the continued protection of the vulnerable species' nesting habitat on Avoid Island.

The island, about 60km south of Mackay, is one of the QTFN's permanent reserves on the Great Barrier Reef.

The island provides sanctuary for the flatback turtle and at least five other threatened species including the hawksbill turtle, which has recently be reclassified as endangered under the Nature Conservation Act.

For more information go to qtfn.org.au/projects/ adopt-a-hatchling-campaign.

