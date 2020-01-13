Turtle awareness this nesting season

Drivers are reminded to stick to hard sand to avoid driving over turtle nests. Photo: Fitzroy Basin Association

PEOPLE driving on beaches are being urged to stay out of the dune areas to protect turtle nests.

Team Turtle CQ volunteer Jodi Jones said drivers should keep between the high and low tide marks to avoid driving over turtle nests.

“If you drive on the soft sand above the high tide mark, you could be compromising dune surfaces,” Ms Jones said.

“This could ruin the habitats for turtles that want to come back to nest in future years.

“We have to be sensitive about the dune ecosystems.”

Examples of 4WDs potentially damaging turtle nests by driving on soft sand at Lilley's Beach. Photo: Ian Anderson

She said turtles were still nesting in areas like Wild Cattle and Lilley’s beaches.

“We thought with the heat earlier in the season that numbers would be low but the weather has turned around,” she said.

“We could still see a lot of turtles coming up on to the beaches.”

While most turtle activity has occurred on the islands, Ms Jones said there had been a number of nests at onshore beaches.

“We’re just sort of waiting for them to hatch,” she said.

Track monitoring means the group may not find a nest until two or three days after it was laid.

Ms Jones said tides and vehicle traffic had made it hard to find the turtle tracks on Lilley’s Beach.

“We may not get to see the hatchlings emerge this year,” she said.

This year’s turtle nests have more chance of producing hatchlings after several foxes were removed from the area.

Foxes pose a threat to turtles and other ground nesting animals and the Boyne Tannum area is home to a “reasonable” population of foxes.

“The dog who did the detecting was absolutely incredible,” she said.

“He found several fox dens within the Canoe Point Reserve and along Lilley’s Beach.”

“They are very efficient in digging up flipper bubba nests.

“Reduction is always going to be a positive thing.

“Because foxes are so good at adapting to their environment, they do keep to themselves, but they have a huge impact on wildlife.”