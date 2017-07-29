Turning your trash into treasure

MAD KEEN: Gladstone Rotary Club members Wade Hughes, Julie Robinson, Julianne Silver and Bevan Rose during a previous Rotary Swap Meet and Car Boot Sale.

THE Gladstone Rotary Club will be turning trash into treasure at their annual swap meet at Calliope Historical Village on August 12.

The club is shooting for a record profit of $25,000 from this year's swap meet and car boot sale.

All the profits will go towards a community organisation or project of their choice.

Club president Wade Hughes said the event was about giving back to the community.

"We basically give back 100 per cent of money raised to any project that we do,” he said.

"In the past, we've given to lifesaving, the helicopter rescue squad, the Gladstone Hospital Auxiliary Association, you name it, we've basically given money to.”

The fundraiser aims to attract motor enthusiasts and the general public alike.

"Basically (it's) what we call a car boot and swap meet, (we're) mainly dealing with car parts and that but we've also taken on board that we really do need general market people as well to make it all work,” Mr Hughes said.

So far, the event features a car boot sale and markets selling antiques, fruit and vegetables, clothes, fishing gear, jewellery and furniture.

A jumping castle for the kids is among the family-friendly attractions, and Harley Davidson motorcycles are also expected to be on display.

"We know not everybody is interested in someone's junk,” Mr Hughes said.

The Gladstone Rotary Club is taking expressions of interest from community groups requiring funds, and aim to make a final decision in September.

The swap meet will be run by 30 members of the Gladstone Rotary Club.