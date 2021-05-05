Witness in death probe tells of drugged up roadtrip
THE last person to see Jayden Penno-Tompsett alive said their drug-fuelled road trip to Cairns "turned to s**t, before watching him walk into isolated bushland.
Lucas Tattersall told the Cairns Coroners Court he watched the 22-year-old smoke ice every few hours and he was high on ecstasy with the pair planning to make the 2300km trip in a day to celebrate New Year's Eve in 2017.
He said the trip had been going well until the pair got into a fight over missing drugs before Mr Penno-Tompsett walked off towards bushland at Charters Towers, telling him to "stay the f*** away from me" and give him time to calm down.
"(I said to him) we're in the middle of nowhere … don't do anything stupid," he told the court.
"I didn't want to be separated from my friend in a place I didn't know."
He told the court he searched for some time before being told by other friends already in Cairns to continue driving.
When asked why he did not immediately report Mr Penno-Tompsett's disappearance when he reached Cairns he said he "didn't want to be a rat" if he was found in possession of drugs.
"He told us all he had a warrant out for his arrest," Mr Tattersall said.
"I thought he was all good. "I didn't want to be a rate if he was all good and well.
"But a couple of days later circumstances had changed."
The court heard Mr Penno-Tompsett was reported missing on January 3.
Mr Penno-Tompsett's cousin Timothy Westcott, who was part of the group that flew to Cairns, told the court he was messaging him throughout the drive.
He said he became aware his cousin and Mr Tattersall had fought and parted ways, but had no idea of the seriousness, or even where Charters Towers was.
"I'm not proud of what I did, I said to Lucas you may as well come up (to Cairns)," he said.
"I was thinking Jayden could have got to a train station.
"Jayden never goes fully missing. He always turns up."
He told the court he and Mr Penno-Tompsett had been part of a group growing up which called themselves the Deadbeat Drug Club, but he had never met Mr Tattersall until the Cairns trip.
He said when the pair spoke Mr Tattersall never expressed the "seriousness" of it and even after Mr Penno-Tompsett was reported missing he skipped a meeting with police to take drugs and go out partying.
"Obviously I made my mistakes and I've got to live with that, but if Jayden ran off with me (there), I would know the seriousness of it," Mr Westcott said.
No charges have ever been laid in relation to Mr Penno-Tompsett's disappearance.
The inquest continues on Thursday.
