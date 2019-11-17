Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kasey Ihle and Mel Smart from the Junction Cafe are donating $1 from every coffee sold over 2 weeks to the Salvation Army disaster appeal to help with bushfire recovery.
Kasey Ihle and Mel Smart from the Junction Cafe are donating $1 from every coffee sold over 2 weeks to the Salvation Army disaster appeal to help with bushfire recovery.
News

Turn your morning coffee into bushfire help

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Nov 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TANNUM Sands cafe is turning your morning coffee into a symbol of hope for those impacted by bushfires.

For every coffee sold at The Junction Cafe until November 28 $1 will be donated to the ­Salvation Army Disaster appeal.

Store owner Mel Smart said she hoped to raise $2000 for the cause.

“We average around 150 coffees a day, weekends is more,” Mrs Smart said.

“I’m quite sure we’ll be able to get to that amount.”

It’s not the first time she has done a fundraiser like this.

She said in the past it had always been a very successful way to help causes.

“We have a lot of regulars who come in all the time and they’re also putting in money.

“It’s not just the coffees that are getting the dollar put in.”

She said although the Boyne Tannum area was not directly affected by current bushfires, nearby incidents made her want to get behind the cause.

“Just seeing it – we see it through Facebook, through the news,” she said.

“I think it’s something that’s just devastating and to see it so widespread as well.

“We’re very lucky where we are that it hasn’t hit too close.”

She said she was grateful for the support their fundraisers always received.

“They always do,” she said.

“Because you live in such a small community especially here.

“The regular customers are our friends as well and everybody knows everybody.”

the junction cafe
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Vintage Vibes at Pin-Up comp

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Vintage Vibes at Pin-Up comp

        News Mt Larcom took a trip back to the 1950s at a car show and Pin-Up comp on Saturday.

        Queens will rise in Gladstone

        premium_icon Queens will rise in Gladstone

        News Find out how to attend viral mummy blogger Constance Hall’s Gladstone event.

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Drongo is no fool

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Drongo is no fool

        Pets & Animals The Spangled Drongo has glossy black plumage, with iridescent blue-green spots, a...

        Cancer fighter Tayla has a vision to help other sick kids

        premium_icon Cancer fighter Tayla has a vision to help other sick kids

        News Little Tayla Weir is fighting cancer and helping other children.