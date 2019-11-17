Turn your morning coffee into bushfire help

Kasey Ihle and Mel Smart from the Junction Cafe are donating $1 from every coffee sold over 2 weeks to the Salvation Army disaster appeal to help with bushfire recovery.

Kasey Ihle and Mel Smart from the Junction Cafe are donating $1 from every coffee sold over 2 weeks to the Salvation Army disaster appeal to help with bushfire recovery.

A TANNUM Sands cafe is turning your morning coffee into a symbol of hope for those impacted by bushfires.

For every coffee sold at The Junction Cafe until November 28 $1 will be donated to the ­Salvation Army Disaster appeal.

Store owner Mel Smart said she hoped to raise $2000 for the cause.

“We average around 150 coffees a day, weekends is more,” Mrs Smart said.

“I’m quite sure we’ll be able to get to that amount.”

It’s not the first time she has done a fundraiser like this.

She said in the past it had always been a very successful way to help causes.

“We have a lot of regulars who come in all the time and they’re also putting in money.

“It’s not just the coffees that are getting the dollar put in.”

She said although the Boyne Tannum area was not directly affected by current bushfires, nearby incidents made her want to get behind the cause.

“Just seeing it – we see it through Facebook, through the news,” she said.

“I think it’s something that’s just devastating and to see it so widespread as well.

“We’re very lucky where we are that it hasn’t hit too close.”

She said she was grateful for the support their fundraisers always received.

“They always do,” she said.

“Because you live in such a small community especially here.

“The regular customers are our friends as well and everybody knows everybody.”