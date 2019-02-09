Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
METAL MASHUP: Affinity Minus Perfection (L-R): Simon Atfield, Matt Huxley, Hayden Foley, Hayden Westwood and Kyle Christmas.
METAL MASHUP: Affinity Minus Perfection (L-R): Simon Atfield, Matt Huxley, Hayden Foley, Hayden Westwood and Kyle Christmas. Cameron Foley
News

Turn up the volume to 11 for metal show

Gregory Bray
by
9th Feb 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS weekend Gladstone's heavy metal music lovers will turn the volume up to 11 when hard-rocking Rockhampton band Affinity Minus Perfection pull into town.

Lead guitarist Simon Atfield said Gladstone was the third stop on the band's tour of Australia to promote its second EP Passion Through Unity.

"Our music could best be described as hard rock, melodic metal," Atfield said.

"It's slightly different because our songs incorporate our rhythm guitarist Matt's clean singing style."

The lads grew up together at Blackwater and moved to Rockhampton five years ago.

"We've been jamming together since we were 15," Atfield said.

"Then played in bands around Blackwater doing a lot of Blink 182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day and Grinspoon covers.

"We were inspired to play metal after listening to Slipknot."

 

METAL MASHUP: Affinity Minus Perfection will be playing at the Rocky Glen on Sunday 10.
METAL MASHUP: Affinity Minus Perfection will be playing at the Rocky Glen on Sunday 10. Cameron Foley

The EP was produced by Troy Brady who played with Amity Affliction.

"Metal is one of the most fun types of music to play, it's like a blank canvass, you just start off with a riff and build off it," Atfield said.

Affinity Minus Perfection will be at the Rocky Glen Hotel tomorrow from 2-7pm, tickets are $10.

More at the band's Facebook page.

More Stories

affinity minus perfection heavy metal rocky glen hotel
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

    premium_icon Triumph rider, 57, killed in Qld crash

    News THE horror run on Queensland roads for motorcyclists is continuing with a Triumph rider from Hervey Bay killed near Agnes Water overnight.

    Starry-eyed homecoming for multi-award winning photographer

    premium_icon Starry-eyed homecoming for multi-award winning photographer

    News He will be a speaker at one of the World Science Festival events.

    Students join hands for school's Aboriginal-art makeover

    premium_icon Students join hands for school's Aboriginal-art makeover

    News Principal says it gives students a sense of ownership at the school.