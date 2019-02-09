Turn up the volume to 11 for metal show

THIS weekend Gladstone's heavy metal music lovers will turn the volume up to 11 when hard-rocking Rockhampton band Affinity Minus Perfection pull into town.

Lead guitarist Simon Atfield said Gladstone was the third stop on the band's tour of Australia to promote its second EP Passion Through Unity.

"Our music could best be described as hard rock, melodic metal," Atfield said.

"It's slightly different because our songs incorporate our rhythm guitarist Matt's clean singing style."

The lads grew up together at Blackwater and moved to Rockhampton five years ago.

"We've been jamming together since we were 15," Atfield said.

"Then played in bands around Blackwater doing a lot of Blink 182, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day and Grinspoon covers.

"We were inspired to play metal after listening to Slipknot."

METAL MASHUP: Affinity Minus Perfection will be playing at the Rocky Glen on Sunday 10. Cameron Foley

The EP was produced by Troy Brady who played with Amity Affliction.

"Metal is one of the most fun types of music to play, it's like a blank canvass, you just start off with a riff and build off it," Atfield said.

Affinity Minus Perfection will be at the Rocky Glen Hotel tomorrow from 2-7pm, tickets are $10.

More at the band's Facebook page.