Turn the page on your past at open day

RECORDED HISTORY: Judy Spencer amongst the books at the Gladstone Genealogical Society.

RECORDED HISTORY: Judy Spencer amongst the books at the Gladstone Genealogical Society. Matt Taylor GLA190818GENE

GLADSTONE'S interesting history will be an open book for residents to come and explore and learn about its past and their own with the upcoming historical societies' Combined Free Open Day.

The Genealogical Society Gladstone District and Gladstone Maritime History Society will host an open day together at their premises, the George Young Building, off Francis Ward Drive.

The genealogical society will be giving a demonstration tour of its facilities to show how a family history can be traced using the resources available.

Society publicity officer Paulette Flint said the day is a great opportunity for anyone interested in family history to come down and be shown how to begin and then keep investigating.

"We can give tips and hints how to get started and where to go if you hit a dead end searching," Ms Flint said.

"Not all records are on the internet and we still have old microfiche and written records and we network with other genealogical societies to help with researching."

Gladstone Maritime History Society president Lindsay Wassell encouraged residents to come down and have a look at what the societies could offer.

"We are kind of tucked away here and we want to let Gladstone residents know we are here and what we have to offer them," Mr Wassell said.

The Combined Open Day is on September 29 from 10am to 2pm, with a sausage sizzle and cold drinks on sale.