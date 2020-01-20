Turn marine debris into a Heron Island holiday

ladstone Festivals and Events and the Boyne Tannum HookUp have joined forces to start a new event.

Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour is a marine debris sculpting competition beginning at the Gladstone Harbour Festival and finishing at the HookUp with a trip to Heron Island to be won.

Supported by Gladstone Regional Council, the project aims to attract more visitors to both events.

Council’s manager for events and entertainment, Kim Roberts said Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour encouraged people to “HookUp at the Harbour Festival”.

“It) activates new spaces, further engaging people in environmental awareness, exciting them with artistic creativity and increasing tourists to our region,” she said.

The idea was started when Festival and HookUp committee members participated in an events strategy development workshop.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said she wanted to deliver the juxtaposition of industry with pristine marine environment through marine debris.

“We started a marine debris sculpting display and workshops with local Ethical Art artist Christine Holden, and it became so popular that after two years it has outgrown our event,” Mrs McGuire said.

Festival event co-ordinator Nicola Scurr said the competition was one of a kind.

“It could build to be as big as the NSW and WA Sculpture by the Sea public exhibitions,” Ms Scurr said.

“The future aspirations are for nationally recognised artists to enter Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour and draw crowds of school groups to increase their awareness of the negative impact of marine debris.”

Mrs McGuire said they were starting small with the plan to eventually disperse the sculptures across the region.

There will be two winners, a judge’s choice and a people’s choice, who will both win holidays to Heron Island.

The competition rules and entry form are available on the Festival and HookUp websites and can be collected from the GAPDL visitor centre. To keep up to date like the Facebook page ‘Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour’. All inquiries email: info@sculpturesbygladstoneharbour.org.au