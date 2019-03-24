Turn back the clock for 1920s-themed ball

NEW BALL: The Rotary Club of Gladstone is holding its first Gangsters and Flappers Ball at the Oaks Grand Hotel. INSET: Attendees can purchase souvenir glasses on the night.

BRING out your Charleston dresses and mobster fedoras, the Rotary Club of Gladstone is offering a step back in time to the jazz age.

The Gangsters and Flappers Ball will be held on April 13 at the Oak's Grand Hotel in Gladstone.

Assistant treasurer Jenny Gilmour said the idea came from a fellow member during a brainstorming session.

"We were just standing around one night and he raised the idea," Ms Gilmour said.

"We thought it was (a great) idea and it was bit unique, something a little different that we can do."

The club already organises the annual ladies' long table lunch at the Lightbox Espresso and Wine Bar each year.

Ms Gilmour said the ball provided an opportunity for the Rotarians to host another event.

It's the first time the organisation will hold a ball of its kind.

"You get a bit nervous but we got a team of eight on the committee and the actual event is sounding really good," she said.

The event will feature an auction to win prizes, 1920s-themed games and a car from the period.

"We've also sourced a 1920s gramophone with the old records," she said.

Proceeds from the night will go towards supporting charities including Rotarians Against Malaria in Papua New Guinea, Charlie Teo Foundation for brain cancer research and Roseberry Queensland.

Tickets cost $135 per person, or $1200 for a table of 10. A three-course dinner is part of the cost.

Bookings for the ball can be made online at www.trybooking.com.