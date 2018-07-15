Turkey Beach paddock is home to community library and bikes

SELF CONTAINED LIBRARY: Amanda Turner at the Turkey Beach Community Library

SELF CONTAINED LIBRARY: Amanda Turner at the Turkey Beach Community Library Greg Bray

GLADSTONE may have a Library Square, but Turkey Beach has a Library Paddock.

Community library founder Amanda Turner said what began as a book rescue had turned into a much-loved community venue.

"I was working at Miriam Vale School as a teacher and they were throwing out some of the old library books," Mrs Turner said.

"I'm a frustrated librarian so I asked if I could take them.

"So with the help of a fellow teacher who also lives at Turkey Beach we managed to save about 10 boxes of books."

The collection consisted mostly of children's titles.

"They were sitting at home and I didn't really know what to do with them," Mrs Turner said.

"So my husband said I could store them in the paddock inside the big container which I'd nicknamed 'Moby Dick', because it used to look like a big beached whale."

With help of friends and neighbours, Moby Dick was transformed into a library.

"We had the official opening late last year," Mrs Turner said.

"We dressed up as fairy tale characters and Mayor Matt Burnett came down to do the honours."

From humble beginnings the library quickly grew.

"The Turkey Beach community really got on board," Mrs Turner said.

"They donated books and we have about 200 members now.

"Attune in Gladstone donated some library bags and lanyards too."

Five volunteers help run the library during the week.

"I think they're frustrated librarians too," Mrs Turner said.

The library is open Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and membership is two dollars.

"We're always looking for more books if anyone wants to donate some," Mrs Turner said.

A few additions to the Library Paddock are some family motorcycles and a coffee van.

"Where else can you go to enjoy a read and coffee, surrounded by vintage bikes and cows?" Mrs Turner said.