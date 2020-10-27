Turkey Beach mum scammed eight people on Facebook

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – Tayla Monaghan scammed 8 people in a fake Facebook Marketplace sale.

AN UNEMPLOYED mum living in Turkey Beach has defrauded eight people by giving fake addresses to pick up a motorbike after receiving a money deposit.

Tayla Brooke Monaghan, 24, pleaded guilty to 12 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court last Friday including fraud, stealing and a number of drug offences.

Monaghan posted an ad on Facebook Marketplace for a Yamaha PW50 motorcycle at a price of $750 on July 19 – a price police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn was about a third of what it was worth.

Eight people responded to the ad and Monaghan requested a deposit from each of them - all up $950 - and told she would hold the item.

After she received proof of payment she sent them various addresses in South East Queensland to pick up the bike.

Two were sent fake address in Gympie while some travelled three hours to pick up the bike.

During a search on August 2, Monaghan told police she never had the bike to sell.

Days after the ad was posted Monaghan checked into the Bald Hills Motel on July 24 until July 27.

During her stay she stole a shower head, a shower hose, a shower connector, a bathroom mirror, a shaver mirror and a blanket – worth a total of $625.

Monaghan was seen on CCTV wearing a towel and removing the items.

When questioned during the search Monaghan told police she stole the items because she “liked what they looked like”.

During the search police also found 7.8g of marijuana, a plastic bong and scissors used to prepare the marijuana.

Sgt Hoskins said the offending had shown a “heartless disregard for others”.

“She has preyed upon eight young families who have been trying to buy what would normally be a costly gift,” Sgt Hoskins said.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said Monaghan was homeless at the time of the offending and it was a matter of “need not greed”.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said there was a degree of sophistication and planning to the offending.

“Her history will always come back to bite her,” Mr Manthey said.

“She’s going to do time if she’s back before me.”

Monaghan was sentenced to 18 months probation and ordered to pay $1575 in restitution.

Convictions were recorded.