Turkey Beach man’s explanation for blood on his hands

A Turkey Beach man had an explanation for why there was blood on his hands.

A Turkey Beach man found with blood on his hands after reports of a fight said the blood came from his work as a crabber.

Police were called to reports of an altercation at a Turkey Beach address where they located one man with significant injuries on December 4 at 12.30am.

They located David Paul Cathcart, 48, on his balcony with blood on his hands.

Police asked him what had occurred and Cathcart told the police to leave and would not provide a version of events.

Cathcart was given a requirement to provide his name but inside Cathcart questioned why they were on his property.

He was given a second requirement and warned he would be arrested if he did not comply.

Cathcart gave the first name Dave but wouldn’t give the correct spelling of his full name.

He was arrested and taken towards the police vehicle where along the way he dropped his weight.

Cathcart was warned he was obstructing police and told more than 10 times to get into the vehicle.

He failed to comply and continued to ask what he was being arrested for.

His partner gave police his full and correct name and his drivers licence.

Cathcart pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to contravening police requirement and obstructing police.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson told the court on the night in question Cathcart had been drinking a considerable amount of beer.

He said Cathcart was a self-employed crabber and often had cuts and abrasions on his hands which explained the blood.

He pointed out Cathcart did give his first name and had not been charged with any form of assault or affray.

Cathcart was fined $800 and spared a conviction.