Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert.
Turf club ready for Melbourne Cup influx

Noor Gillani
by
6th Nov 2018 7:00 AM

GLADSTONE Turf Club is expecting 1200 to 1500 people today for the Melbourne Cup.

President David Weinert said the event would have a five-race card, with the most jockeys on field to be seven.

"We start at 10am and finish at midday and the jockeys just jump in their car and drive up to Rockhampton,” Mr Weinert said.

"The bigger crowd will come from lunch time onwards because obviously the Melbourne Cup is of more interest at this time of year than potentially the local races.

"A lot of people have half a day off and work until lunch time.

"They'll come in time for the Melbourne Cup... and have a quiet drink and bet on the Cup.”

Mr Weinert said the annual Turf Club event involved a volunteer team and a "hell of a lot of work”.

Tickets can be bought at the gate for $15 or at gladstoneturfclub.com.au for $13. Seniors pay $10 and children under 16 are free.

In the city centre, Oak and Vine at Oaks Grand Gladstone will host a Mums and Bubs Melbourne Cup lunch starting at 11.30am.

Oaks Grand Gladstone venue manager Cassandra White said there would be a children's colouring competition, face painting and a play area with toys and games.

Ms White said the lunch would have mocktails for mothers and a dedicated Melbourne Cup menu with options for children.

"We have a Cup delight, it's got a quarter chicken, ham salami and a lot of homemade salad,” she said.

"And special profiteroles that have different fillings.”

Ms White said bookings were preferred and could be made by calling the restaurant on 86311111.

Gladstone Observer

