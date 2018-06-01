Menu
President David Weinert has his own place to watch a race. Valentine's Day 2016 at Ferguson Park, Gladstone Turf Club. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
Turf Club grass fire won't halt Saturday's big race day

Hannah Sbeghen
1st Jun 2018 6:57 AM

THE random fire at Gladstone's Turf Club on Wednesday is no match for this weekend's races.

The blaze, which started at around 2pm in the middle of Ferguson Park Gladstone racetrack on the Dawson Highway, took up to an hour for two fire crews to extinguish, leaving a black patch in its wake.

 

A grass fire broke out at Gladstone Turf Club on 30 May, 2018.
Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said a tractor slasher and a rock sparked the fire.

"It's just deadset unlucky that's all," he said.

 

A grass fire broke out at Gladstone Turf Club on 30 May, 2018.
"This doesn't ordinarily happen, the grass has just been very dry and a tiny spark has lit it on fire."

Mr Weinert said crowds shouldn't be dismayed as the weekend was expected to be a big hit.

"It's the first race since Easter and we have a lot of marquees booked," he said.

Winner Race 4 Lily Hair class 3 Plate #6 King Kahn. Trainer - Darryl Gardiner. Jockey Scott - Sheargold. Kelly Gates and Halle Cat with the whip. Valentine's Day 2016 at Ferguson Park, Gladstone Turf Club. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer
