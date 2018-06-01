Turf Club grass fire won't halt Saturday's big race day
THE random fire at Gladstone's Turf Club on Wednesday is no match for this weekend's races.
The blaze, which started at around 2pm in the middle of Ferguson Park Gladstone racetrack on the Dawson Highway, took up to an hour for two fire crews to extinguish, leaving a black patch in its wake.
Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert said a tractor slasher and a rock sparked the fire.
"It's just deadset unlucky that's all," he said.
"This doesn't ordinarily happen, the grass has just been very dry and a tiny spark has lit it on fire."
Mr Weinert said crowds shouldn't be dismayed as the weekend was expected to be a big hit.
"It's the first race since Easter and we have a lot of marquees booked," he said.